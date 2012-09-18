* UN nuclear watchdog says ready for new talks with Iran
* Iranian allegations underline mistrust towards IAEA
* Britain warns of intensifying sanctions; against Israeli
strike
* EU's Ashton and Iran's Jalili to meet in Istanbul on
Tuesday evening
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Sept 18 The U.N. nuclear agency said on
Tuesday Iran must address concerns about its suspected atom bomb
research, one day after Tehran alleged that "terrorists" had
infiltrated the organisation to sabotage the Islamic Republic's
uranium enrichment plants.
Britain added to the pressure on Iran before talks later on
Tuesday between the European Union's foreign policy chief and
Iran's nuclear negotiator, saying Western nations would step up
sanctions against Tehran if negotiations failed.
Israel has issued more threats to attack Iran to prevent it
from acquiring nuclear weapons, injecting new urgency to stalled
efforts to resolve the long-running nuclear dispute with Iran by
diplomatic means.
Iran says its nuclear programme is peaceful but its refusal
to curb work which can be used to build atom bombs has drawn
increasingly tough Western sanctions limiting its oil exports.
"We will be intensifying those sanctions in the coming weeks
and months in the absence of successful negotiations," British
Foreign Secretary William Hague said in London.
But he also made clear the West's opposition to Israeli
strikes on Iran, which many analysts say could cause a wider
Middle East conflict and hurt an already fragile world economy.
Britain's advice to Israel "has been very clear, that in
these circumstances...we are not in favour of a military strike
on Iran," Hague told a parliamentary committee.
Israel is believed to have the Middle East's only nuclear
arsenal, although it refuses to disclose any capability, while
Iran's eastern neighbour, U.S.-allied Pakistan, is also
nuclear-armed.
Israel sees Iran's atomic ambitions as a mortal threat and
says sanctions are failing to make Tehran change course. The
United States says diplomatic pressure can still work.
In a new test of that belief, European Union foreign policy
chief Catherine Ashton was due to meet Iranian nuclear
negotiator Saeed Jalili in Istanbul on Tuesday evening.
Ashton is leading negotiations with Iran on behalf of six
world powers - including the United States, Russia and China as
well as three EU heavyweights - which have made little headway
since they resumed in April.
Separate efforts by the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA) to unblock its investigation into possible
military dimensions to Iran's nuclear programme also appear
deadlocked despite a series of meetings since January.
"TERRORISTS AND SABOTEURS"
IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano told Iranian nuclear
energy chief Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani that it was essential for
Iran to cooperate with his inspectors to help allay their
concerns.
They met on Monday just hours after Abbasi-Davani sharply
criticised the U.N. body in a speech to its 155-nation annual
assembly in Vienna.
Amano told Abbasi-Davani the IAEA "is committed to continued
dialogue...and expressed the readiness of agency negotiators to
meet with Iran's in the near future", a statement said.
Western diplomats said they expected the next IAEA-Iran
meeting to be held in October but the venue is still unclear.
In a sign of the depth of mistrust between Iran and the
IAEA, Abbasi-Davani accused the U.N. agency of a "cynical
approach" and mismanagement in his speech on Monday.
He said power lines to Iran's Fordow underground enrichment
site were blown up a month ago and that an IAEA inspector had
asked for a visit to the site a day later.
"Terrorists and saboteurs might have intruded" into the
agency, he said.
Abbasi-Davani did not say who he believed was behind the
sabotage. Iran has often accused Israel and its Western foes of
trying to damage its nuclear work.
Western diplomats dismissed the Iranian allegations against
the IAEA as an attempt to divert attention from Tehran's
stonewalling of the agency's inquiry.
"Iran's accusations against the IAEA are a new low.
Increasingly cornered, they are lashing out wildly," said
nuclear proliferation expert Mark Fitzpatrick of the
International Institute for Strategic Studies think-tank.