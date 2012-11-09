* New Iran-IAEA meeting first since August
* U.S. said Iran fired at its drone; escalation risk clear
* EU, US urge Iran to resolve "outstanding issues"
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Nov 9 Iran will return to talks with the
U.N. nuclear agency next month, both sides said on Friday, the
latest push to seek a peaceful end to a dispute that has raised
fears of a new Middle East war.
The news came days after U.S. President Barack Obama's
re-election, which some analysts say may give fresh impetus to
efforts to end a decade-old standoff with a country the West
accuses of working towards a nuclear weapons capability.
In a reminder of how tensions could escalate, the Pentagon
said on Thursday that Iranian warplanes had fired at a U.S.
drone in international airspace last week and Iran said it had
chased off an "unidentified" aircraft that had crossed its
borders.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it hoped
the talks in Tehran on Dec. 13 would produce an agreement to
allow it to resume a long-stalled investigation into possible
military aspects of Iran's nuclear programme.
The agency says it has "credible information indicating that
Iran had carried out activities relevant to the development of a
nuclear explosive device" and wants Tehran to give it access to
sites, officials and documents to clarify the issue.
Iran denies it wants nuclear bombs and has repeatedly ruled
out stopping its atomic activities.
A series of meetings since early this year, the last one in
August, failed to make concrete progress.
Israel, assumed to be the Middle East's only nuclear-armed
power, has threatened military action if it looks like Tehran is
close to getting nuclear weapons capability.
Washington gave the news of the new talks a cautious
welcome.
"We will see how this round goes. In the past Iran has been
unwilling to do what it needs to do despite the best efforts of
the IAEA. But we commend the IAEA for keeping at it and we call
on Iran to do what it needs to do to meet the international
community's concerns," State Department spokeswoman Victoria
Nuland told a news briefing.
A Western diplomat was also sceptical, noting that the talks
would only take place after the next meeting of the IAEA's
35-nation governing board.
"So it is the usual scenario: defer criticism now by
promising something later. Something that has failed to
materialise the last four times," the envoy said.
INITIAL STEP?
The IAEA's talks with Iran are separate from Tehran's
nuclear discussions with six world powers - the United States,
Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany - which resumed in
April but have also so far failed to reach any breakthrough.
European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton - who
represents the powers in talks with Iran - sees the new
IAEA-Iran meeting as long overdue.
It "could be an initial step on the path to resolve
outstanding issues," Maja Kocijancic, Ashton's spokeswoman,
said, adding that Iran had so far failed to cooperate in
substance.
She reiterated concerns about the Parchin military site,
which the IAEA wants to visit as part of its inquiry and where
Western diplomats suspect Iran is now trying to clean up any
evidence of past illicit nuclear-related activity.
The IAEA mission is likely to be headed by Deputy Director
General Herman Nackaerts, the chief U.N. nuclear inspector,
diplomatic sources said.
Iran's ambassador to the IAEA, Ali Asghar Soltanieh, later
confirmed to Reuters that his country would hold talks with the
U.N. agency next month.
Years of talks and sanctions have failed to end the dispute.
But, now assured of a second term, Obama, who has so far
resisted calls in the United States and Israel for an attack on
Iran, appears free to pursue a diplomatic settlement while
threatening yet heavier sanctions if Tehran does not bend.
The United States and its allies want Iran to curb its
uranium enrichment programme. Iran, one of the world's largest
oil producers, says the West must first lift the increasingly
harsh sanctions.