VIENNA Nov 16 Iran is ready to sharply expand
its uranium enrichment in an underground site after installing
all the centrifuges it was built for, a U.N. nuclear report
showed on Friday, a development likely to fuel Western alarm
over Tehran's nuclear aims.
The Islamic state has put in place nearly 2,800 centrifuges
that the Fordow enrichment site, buried deep inside a mountain,
was designed for and could soon double the number of them
operating to almost 1,400, according to the confidential
International Atomic Energy Agency report obtained by Reuters.