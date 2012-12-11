* IAEA, Iranian officials to meet in Tehran Thursday
* UN watchdog seeks access to Parchin military site
* West accuses Tehran of stonewalling inquiry, Parchin
clean-up
* Iran rejects allegations of nuclear weapons research
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Dec 11 Iran voiced readiness on Tuesday
to address concerns of U.N. nuclear inspectors about its atomic
activities in talks this week but said its "right" to refine
uranium should be part of any agreement.
The Islamic state's insistence that its uranium enrichment -
work which can have both military and civilian purposes - should
be recognised may further dampen expectations among Western
diplomats of any major progress in Thursday's talks.
The meeting in Tehran could provide clues as to whether Iran
may now be more willing to help allay international suspicions
over its disputed nuclear programme following U.S. President
Barack Obama's re-election last month.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) hopes to reach
a deal that would enable it to resume a long-stalled
investigation into suspected past atomic bomb research, and
possibly still ongoing, in Iran.
Ramin Mehmanparast, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, said
Iran was ready to take action to resolve possible concerns of
the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Iran's ISNA news agency reported.
But, he said, any deals with the agency "should be complete
agreements in which Iran's right to enjoy nuclear science,
including having the fuel cycle and enrichment for peaceful
nuclear activities, exists.
"How this framework should be defined and how we should
reach an agreement will be discussed by experts from the two
sides in this meeting," ISNA quoted him as saying.
Iran has also previously demanded that its nuclear "rights"
be recognised, but it has usually done this in separate talks
with world powers involved in diplomatic efforts to resolve the
decade-old nuclear dispute peacefully.
The United States says Iran does not automatically have the
right to refine uranium under international law because, it
argues, Tehran is in violation of its obligations under
counter-proliferation safeguards.
Enriched uranium can fuel nuclear power plants, Iran's
declared aim, but also provide material for bombs if refined
further, which the West suspects is Tehran's ultimate ambition.
The United Nations Security Council has in a series of
resolutions since 2006 demanded that Iran suspend enrichment,
something Tehran has repeatedly rejected.
EXPLOSIVES TESTS
Western diplomats say they are not optimistic about the
chances of a breakthrough in this week's discussions, after a
series of meetings between Iran and the IAEA since January
failed to make headway.
But they don't rule out that Iran, under tightening Western
sanctions hurting its oil-dependent economy, will try to offer
some concessions in an attempt to ease international pressure.
The IAEA wants Iran to allow its inspectors to visit sites,
interview officials and study documents as part of an inquiry -
largely stymied by Iranian stonewalling for four years - into
possible military dimensions to the country's nuclear programme.
The IAEA's priority is to examine the sprawling Parchin
military complex southeast of Tehran, where it believes Iran has
carried out explosives tests with nuclear applications.
Iran, which rejects accusations of a covert bid to develop
the means and technologies needed to develop nuclear arms, says
it must first reach a framework agreement with the IAEA on how
the inquiry should be done before providing any such access.
Nuclear expert Mark Hibbs said it was "highly unlikely" that
Tehran would agree already this week to a visit to Parchin,
which Western diplomats say Iran has tried to cleanse of any
evidence of illicit nuclear-related experiments.
"It is possible that Tehran will only cooperate with the
IAEA after it has scrubbed Parchin clean," Hibbs, of the
Carnegie Endowment think-tank, said.
Iran says Parchin is a conventional military facility and
has dismissed allegations that it "sanitising" the site.