VIENNA Dec 14 Some progress is believed to have
been made in Thursday's talks between the U.N. nuclear agency
and Iran in Tehran, a diplomatic source said on Friday.
The source, who declined to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the discussions, said a new meeting between Iran
and the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was
expected to take place in mid-January.
The source gave no further details. There was no indication
that the IAEA had gained access to the Parchin military site as
requested. The IAEA team was expected back in Vienna, where the
IAEA is based, on Friday morning.
The comments were in line with those made by Iran's
ambassador to the IAEA, Ali Asghar Soltanieh, to Iranian media
after the one-day meeting in Tehran. Iranian media said a new
meeting would take place in the capital on Jan. 16.
The IAEA wants an agreement that would enable it to resume a
long-stalled investigation into suspected atom bomb research in
the Islamic state.
Iran, one of the world's largest oil producers, denies
Western allegations it is seeking to develop the means and
technologies needed to assemble nuclear weapons. Its economy is
struggling with the burden of increasingly tough Western
sanctions.