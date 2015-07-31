* IAEA in charge of monitoring Iran nuclear programme
* Some U.S. politicians oppose Iran nuclear deal
* IAEA head received invitation to U.S.
VIENNA, July 31 The U.N. nuclear watchdog chief
will meet with the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on
Wednesday in Washington to discuss his agency's monitoring role
in Iran following Tehran's deal with world powers on curbing its
atomic activity.
Some members of the U.S. Congress, which is considering
whether to approve the deal, have asked that more information be
made public relating to the International Atomic Energy Agency's
part in verifying Iran's implementation of the pact.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement
on Friday that Director General Yukiya Amano "will discuss the
IAEA's role in verifying and monitoring nuclear-related measures
under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," which was agreed
by Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia,
China and the European Union in Vienna earlier this month.
Amano has the delicate task of assessing Iran's past and
future nuclear programme. He has no political mandate and never
tires of stressing the IAEA's technical role.
He must nonetheless manage and maintain a fine balance
between delivering data on Iran's nuclear activities and the
major political consequences such information can have.
If Iran were to break promises it made in the historic July
14 deal reached with six world powers, Amano and his inspectors
would be responsible for detecting and telling the world about
the breach.
The IAEA said it is normal practice for it not to publish
safeguards arrangements with countries and that Iran is no
exception, adding that the arrangement it reached with Iran on
July 14 meets its requirements to clarify outstanding issues.
The U.S. Congress has until Sept. 17 to accept or reject the
agreement. American Republicans have objected to the deal as not
tough enough to prevent Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon in the
long run.
At an emotional Senate hearing this week, U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry warned that rejecting the deal would remove all
limits on Iran's nuclear work, give it a fast track to a weapon
and access to billions of dollars from collapsed sanctions.
Under the July 14 pact, world powers agreed to lift
sanctions in return for curbs on a nuclear programme the West
suspects was aimed at developing the means to build an atomic
bomb. Tehran says it seeks only peaceful atomic energy.
