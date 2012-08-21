* Iran, IAEA failed to make progress in earlier talks
* New meeting comes ahead of watchdog report
* Western diplomats expect no breakthrough
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Aug 21 The U.N. nuclear watchdog will
try to persuade Iran to address questions about its suspected
nuclear weapons research at a meeting on Friday, more than two
months after previous talks ended in failure.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issued a brief
statement confirming the talks, to be held at Iran's diplomatic
mission in Vienna, after diplomats told Reuters earlier on
Tuesday that they expected a new meeting on that day.
The talks, to be attended by senior IAEA officials, will
take place just a few days before the U.N. agency is due to
issue its latest quarterly report on Iran's disputed nuclear
programme.
They could give Iran a last minute chance to influence the
content of the report if it were to offer concessions to U.N.
inspectors seeking access to sites, officials and documents they
say they need to conduct their long-stalled inquiry.
However, Western diplomats said they did not expect any
breakthrough.
Iran denies Western allegations it is seeking to develop
nuclear weapons technology. But its refusal to curb and be more
transparent about its nuclear activity has led to increasingly
tough sanctions and sparked speculation that Israel, Tehran's
arch foe, might attack Iranian nuclear sites.
Iran "will try something", one of the diplomats said. But,
"I don't see any bridging of the differences on the issues that
were outstanding" in the last meeting on June 8.
The IAEA said its delegation would be led by Herman
Nackaerts, its chief inspector, and Rafael Grossi, assistant
director general for policy.
The IAEA report - which is expected to say Tehran is
pressing ahead with its uranium enrichment programme - will be
submitted to the agency's 35-nation governing board, which meets
on Sept. 10-14 with Iran likely to again dominate the agenda.
WEST SUSPECTS PARCHIN CLEAN-UP
The IAEA has failed in a series of high-profile meetings
with Iran since January to make it end its stonewalling of the
agency's inquiry.
Analysts say Iran seems to be using its talks with the IAEA
to gain leverage in separate talks with six world powers that
have made little headway since they resumed in April after a
15-month gap.
The six powers - the United States, France, Russia, Germany,
Britain and China - also want Iran's full cooperation with the
U.N. watchdog. But their more immediate demand is that Iran stop
activity that could give it the capability to produce nuclear
weapons.
Iran is seeking recognition of what it says is its legal
right to enrich uranium - which can yield either fuel for
nuclear power stations or for bombs - and a lifting of harsh
economic sanctions on its economically vital oil exports.
The U.N. watchdog has been pressing Tehran for an agreement
that would give it immediate access to the Parchin military
complex, where it believes explosives tests relevant to the
development of nuclear arms have taken place.
Western diplomats suspect Iran has been purging the site of
incriminating evidence, a charge Tehran has dismissed.
Iran says there must first be a wider accord with the IAEA
on how the agency's investigation should be conducted before it
allows inspectors into Parchin.
"We don't have any expectation that it will be a
substantive meeting," one of the diplomats said about Friday's
talks.
Nuclear expert Mark Hibbs of the Carnegie Endowment for
International Peace said Iran in the June meeting had added
"more unacceptable conditions" to the terms of a proposed
framework deal for the IAEA's investigation.
"They would have to do a serious climb down for the IAEA to
conclude a new agreement," Hibbs told Reuters.