* U.N. inspectors want to see Parchin military facility
* Satellite pictures indicate removal of evidence -diplomats
* Iran says Parchin not nuclear site, denies clean-up
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Aug 22 U.N. nuclear inspectors will
press again for access to a major military facility in talks
with Iran this week but the chances of finding any evidence of
suspected atom bomb research may have dimmed because the site
has been "cleaned up", Western diplomats and experts say.
Visiting the Parchin complex has become a priority for the
International Atomic Energy Agency as it seeks to end what the
West sees as prolonged Iranian stonewalling of its investigation
into allegations of attempts to design a nuclear weapon.
Iran denies accusations that it wants to develop nuclear
weapon technology. But its refusal to limit and be more
transparent about its nuclear activity has led to increasingly
tough sanctions and sparked renewed speculation that Israel,
Tehran's arch-enemy, might bomb Iranian nuclear installations.
Citing satellite images, Western diplomats say Iran has
demolished some small buildings and moved earth at Parchin in an
apparent attempt to purge any incriminating evidence from a site
where the IAEA believe tests in a steel chamber relevant to
nuclear arms were carried out, possibly a decade ago.
"I have heard that there is currently a lot of clean-up
going on at Parchin," one envoy said, who like other diplomats
said such work was only spotted after the IAEA mentioned Parchin
in a detailed report late last year.
Another diplomat accredited to the IAEA said he believed
Iran would not allow access to the facility "unless they are
extremely confident that there will be nothing found".
Iran says Parchin, about 30 km (20 miles) southeast of the
capital Tehran, is a conventional military site and has
dismissed allegations aired about it as "ridiculous".
But the IAEA is likely to express deepening concern about
suspected whitewashing efforts at Parchin in its upcoming
quarterly report on Iran's nuclear programme, due next week, and
how they may hamper its inquiry, the diplomats say.
A U.S. think-tank, the Institute for Science and
International Security (ISIS), said this month that satellite
imagery from Parchin showed "what appears to be the final result
of considerable sanitisation and earth-displacement activity".
URANIUM PARTICLES?
Talks between senior IAEA and Iranian officials scheduled
for Friday in Vienna could offer a last-minute chance for Tehran
to influence the content of the report if it were to offer
concessions regarding access to sites, documents and officials.
The IAEA report - expected to reiterate that Tehran is
pressing ahead with its uranium enrichment programme - will be
submitted to the agency's 35-nation governing board, which meets
on Sept. 10-14 with Iran likely to again dominate the agenda.
This week's meeting between the IAEA and Iran will be their
first since talks in early June ended in failure, with Iran
setting conditions for how the inquiry should be conducted that
were unacceptable for the U.N. watchdog.
The IAEA said the two sides would hold "further discussions
on a structured approach to resolve outstanding issues relating
to Iran's nuclear programme," referring to suspicions of
possible military dimensions to Tehran's atomic activities.
No details were given. But the IAEA made clear in earlier
rounds of talks this year that its immediate request is to go to
Parchin. Iran says it must first agree a framework for the
IAEA's inquiry before possibly allowing access to the facility -
a stance dismissed by Western diplomats as delaying tactics.
It is unclear whether Iran will give any ground over Parchin
at Friday's meeting at its diplomatic mission in Vienna.
Even if it did allow U.N. inspectors to visit, they would
probably uncover no hard evidence of nuclear weapons-related
work, according to nuclear proliferation expert Mark Fitzpatrick
at the International Institute for Strategic Studies think-tank.
"The clean-up probably could not totally remove uranium
particles, but they wouldn't be enriched and Iran would be able
to offer exculpatory explanations," Fitzpatrick told Reuters.