VIENNA Aug 30 Iran is preparing for a possible
major expansion of uranium enrichment in a fortified underground
facility, a U.N. nuclear watchdog report showed, underlining
Tehran's defiance in the face of Western pressure and the threat
of an Israeli attack.
The U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency report also said
"extensive activities" - a reference to suspected sanitisation
efforts - at Iran's Parchin military complex would hamper its
investigation of possible past nuclear weapons development work
there, if inspectors were granted access.
The number of enrichment centrifuges at Fordow, buried deep
inside a mountain to better protect it against any enemy
strikes, had more than doubled to 2,140 from 1,064 in May,
showed the quarterly report released on Thursday. However, the
new machines were not yet operating, it said.