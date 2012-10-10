VIENNA Oct 10 The U.N. atomic watchdog denied
on Wednesday its head planned to visit Iran to discuss his
mounting concerns over possible military dimensions to Tehran's
disputed nuclear programme.
Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted on his
ministry's website as saying Yukiya Amano, director general of
the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), was to travel to
Tehran to resume discussions with Iranian officials, though he
gave no date.
"The IAEA has seen media reports that Director General Amano
will visit Iran to discuss nuclear issues. There are no such
plans at this time," Serge Gas, IAEA director of public
information, said.
Amano said last week the IAEA had yet to agree a date for
further talks with Iran and had little hope for a speedy
resolution to a standoff with Tehran over its nuclear programme.
Iran denies Western accusations that it is seeking to
develop nuclear weapons capability, saying its programme is a
peaceful bid to generate electricity.
The IAEA and Iran have held a series of meetings since
January this year over the agency's suspicions of nuclear
weapons research, so far without any concrete results.
Western diplomats accuse Iran of stonewalling the IAEA's
long-stalled inquiry. Amano made a high-profile visit to Tehran
in May, but failed to achieve a breakthrough.
The IAEA's relations with Iran have become increasingly
strained, with Iran's atomic energy chief last month saying
"terrorists" may have infiltrated the Vienna-based U.N. agency.