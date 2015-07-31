UNITED NATIONS, July 31 The U.N. nuclear watchdog chief will meet with the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Wednesday in Washington to speak about his agency's monitoring role in Iran following Tehran's deal with world powers on curbing its atomic activity.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement on Friday that Director General Yukiya Amano "will discuss the IAEA's role in verifying and monitoring nuclear-related measures under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action."

If Iran were to break its promises made in the historic July 14 deal reached with six world powers, Amano and his inspectors would be responsible for detecting and telling the world about the breach. The U.S. Congress has until Sept. 17 to accept or reject it the nuclear agreement. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio)