UNITED NATIONS, July 31 The U.N. nuclear
watchdog chief will meet with the U.S. Senate Committee on
Foreign Relations on Wednesday in Washington to speak about his
agency's monitoring role in Iran following Tehran's deal with
world powers on curbing its atomic activity.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement
on Friday that Director General Yukiya Amano "will discuss the
IAEA's role in verifying and monitoring nuclear-related measures
under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action."
If Iran were to break its promises made in the historic July
14 deal reached with six world powers, Amano and his inspectors
would be responsible for detecting and telling the world about
the breach. The U.S. Congress has until Sept. 17 to accept or
reject it the nuclear agreement.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio)