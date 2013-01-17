BRIEF-Former U.S. senator Kelly Ayotte appointed to BAE Systems board
* Says former U.S. senator Kelly Ayotte has been appointed to its board of directors for a three-year term Source text for Eikon:
VIENNA Jan 17 Senior U.N. nuclear inspectors were expected to return to Vienna early on Friday after two days of talks in Tehran about Iran's disputed atomic activity, a diplomatic source said on Thursday.
There was no immediate sign that the negotiations between the International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran had achieved any breakthrough in unblocking an IAEA investigation into suspected nuclear weapons research in the Islamic state.
* Says former U.S. senator Kelly Ayotte has been appointed to its board of directors for a three-year term Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as slumping oil prices pressured energy shares, while the country's heavyweight financial services group also lost ground after bond yields fell on slower U.S. jobs growth.