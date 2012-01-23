BRUSSELS/TEHRAN Jan 23 The European Union
banned imports of oil from Iran on Monday and imposed a number
of other economic sanctions, joining the United States in a new
round of measures aimed at deflecting Tehran's nuclear
development programme.
In Iran, one politician responded by renewing a threat to
blockade the Strait of Hormuz, an oil exporting route vital to
the global economy, and another said Tehran should cut off oil
to the EU immediately.
That might hurt Greece, Italy and other ailing economies
which depend heavily on Iranian crude and, as a result, won as
part of the EU agreement a grace period until July 1 before the
embargo takes full effect.
A day after a U.S. aircraft carrier, accompanied by a
flotilla that included French and British warships, made a
symbolically loaded voyage into the Gulf in defiance of Iranian
hostility, the widely expected EU sanctions move was likely to
set off further bellicose rhetoric in an already tense region.
Some analysts say Iran, which denies accusations that it
seeking nuclear weapons, could be in a position to make them
next year. So, with Israel warning it could use force to prevent
that happening, the row over Tehran's plans is an increasingly
pressing challenge for world leaders, not least U.S. President
Barack Obama as he campaigns for re-election in November.
Meeting in Brussels, foreign ministers from the 27-state EU,
which as a bloc is Iran's second-biggest customer for crude
after China, agreed to an immediate ban on all new contracts to
import, purchase or transport Iranian crude oil and petroleum
products. However, EU countries with existing contracts to buy
oil and petroleum products can honour them up to July 1.
EU officials said they also agreed to freeze the assets of
Iran's central bank and ban trade in gold and other precious
metals with the bank and state bodies.
Along with U.S. sanctions imposed on Dec. 31, the Western
powers hope choking exports and hence funding can force Iran's
leaders to agree to curbs on a nuclear programme the West says
is intended to yield weapons.
EU SEEKS TALKS
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said: "I want the
pressure of these sanctions to result in negotiations.
"I want to see Iran come back to the table and either pick
up all the ideas that we left on the table ... last year ... or
to come forward with its own ideas."
Iran has said lately that it is willing to hold talks with
Western powers, though there have been mixed signals on whether
conditions imposed by either side make new negotiations likely.
The Islamic Republic insists it is enriching uranium only
for electricity and other civilian uses.
It has powerful defenders against the Western action in the
form of Russia and China, which argue that the new sanctions are
unnecessary, and can also probably count on China and other
Asian countries to go on buying much of its oil, despite U.S.
and European efforts to dissuade them.
A member of Iran's influential Assembly of Experts, former
intelligence minister Ali Fallahian, said Tehran should respond
to the delayed-action EU sanctions by stopping sales to the bloc
immediately, denying the Europeans time to arrange alternative
supplies and damaging their economies with higher oil prices.
"The best way is to stop exporting oil ourselves before the
end of this six months and before the implementation of the
plan," the semi-official Fars news agency quoted him as saying.
He also reiterated that Iran could close the Strait of
Hormuz, the narrow channel between the Gulf and open sea through
which a third of all oil tanker traffic passes to importers
around the world.
Washington has said it will not tolerate any closure, a
position underlined by Sunday's passage through the strait of a
U.S. flotilla around the carrier Abraham Lincoln, accompanied by
two European frigates, Britain's Argyll and France's La
Motte-Picquet.
HORMUZ THREAT
While Iran's Revolutionary Guards, possibly aware of their
impending arrival, had backed away on Saturday from a threat
made by a vice president last month to prevent "even one drop of
oil" passing through the strait if the West embargoed Iran's
crude, a senior member of parliament said on Monday that the
closure remained an option if exports were disrupted.
"If any disruption happens regarding the sale of Iranian
oil, the Strait of Hormuz will definitely be closed," Mohammad
Kossari, deputy head of parliament's foreign affairs and
national security committee, told Fars.
While the Western powers were at pains to describe their
naval movement through the strait as routine, a view echoed by
the Revolutionary Guards, they also stressed its symbolism.
"On this occasion HMS Argyll and a French vessel joined a
U.S. carrier group transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, to
underline the unwavering international commitment to maintaining
rights of passage under international law," Britain's defence
ministry said in a statement.
In Paris, spokesman Thierry Burkhard said: "It's a sign to
Iran if they want to consider it like that."
Iran, the world's No. 5 oil exporter and also rich in
natural gas, says it is enriching uranium and developing other
nuclear technologies to meet rising energy needs. But the U.N.
nuclear watchdog agency reported in November that it had
evidence suggesting Iran had worked on designing an atomic bomb.
The unprecedented effort to take Iran's 2.6 million barrels
of oil per day off international markets has kept global prices
high, pushed down Iran's rial currency and caused a surge in the
cost of basic goods for Iranians.
