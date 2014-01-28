By Dan Williams
TEL AVIV
TEL AVIV Jan 28 An international deal capping
Iran's nuclear work set the programme back by just six weeks,
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday,
accusing Tehran of using the hiatus to hone technologies with
bomb-making potential.
Iran this month began implementing the interim nuclear
accord it clinched with world powers in Geneva in November, and
which Netanyahu has condemned as a "historic mistake" for easing
sanctions on Israel's arch-foe while letting it retain the
infrastructure to make fissile materials.
"All told, we assess that the agreement put Iran six weeks
further away, no more than that, from the place where it was
beforehand," Netanyahu told a security conference in Tel Aviv.
"So the test remains for a permanent deal, if achieved, to
prevent Iran from achieving a nuclear capability altogether," he
said, alluding to further planned international talks with Iran
aimed at a fuller agreement on the disputed nuclear programme.
Iran denies its nuclear work has any military dimensions,
saying it is only to produce electricity and medical isotopes.
Netanyahu's estimates of the limited impact of the Geneva
deal, which took effect on Jan. 20, differ from those of some
Western experts who suggest Iran would need more time than that
to produce enough highly enriched uranium for a bomb, if it were
to decide to build one.
President Barack Obama saw the limitations as more
far-reaching, saying just after the Geneva deal was struck that
its terms had "cut off Iran's most likely paths to a bomb".
Washington has sought to reassure Israel it would confer
closely about crafting a permanent deal with Iran after the
six-month confidence-building period laid out by the Geneva
deal.
Israel has threatened to use force if necessary to prevent
Iran from getting nuclear weapons, which the Jewish state sees
as a mortal threat. Israel is widely assumed to be the Middle
East's only nuclear-armed power.
