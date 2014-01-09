* More native Farsi speakers drafted to intelligence units
* Colloquial as well as technical language skills seen key
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Jan 9 Iranian-born immigrants to
Israel are drafted to its military intelligence units in
disproportionately large numbers, an official report said on
Thursday, reflecting high demand for Farsi speakers to monitor
the Jewish state's arch-enemy.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sees a mortal
menace in Iran's disputed nuclear programme and has long hinted
his country was waging a covert campaign to track and foil it.
Those efforts, security sources say, have been stepped up
since world powers and Tehran agreed an interim nuclear deal in
November. Netanyahu condemned the accord as
cover for Iran to pursue projects with bomb-making potential.
A story in the official Israeli military journal Bamahane
included rare personnel data showing that, enrolling for
mandatory national service, one in five Jewish immigrants from
Iran go to intelligence units due to their native Farsi.
Describing this selection rate as "significantly higher"
than the overall average among conscripts from other
backgrounds, Bamahane quoted an Iranian immigration organiser as
saying Farsi fluency was key.
"Bringing Iranian natives with a command of Farsi into the
intelligence corps is a priority," the organiser, Adi Bublil,
said. "They have an advantage, as Farsi is not a common language
among young men and women in the State of Israel."
Israel's military intelligence corps is well-funded and
staffed. Its Unit 8200 specialises in electronic eavesdropping
and is often likened to the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA)
or Britain's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ).
Military intelligence's civilian Israeli counterpart Mossad
is widely assumed to have carried out more aggressive actions
like sabotage in Iran, which denies seeking the bomb but whose
often secretive nuclear projects stir Western suspicions.
According to Bamahane, "dozens" of Iranian-born Jews join
the Israeli military each year. Immigration from the Islamic
republic - whose Jewish minority numbers around 25,000 - to
Israel is conducted discreetly and on a relatively small scale.
Last September, Israel's top-rated Channel Two TV aired
footage of military intelligence soldiers in a Farsi class.
According to that report, Iranian-born troops were included
in the language programme, which lasts seven months and twins
comprehension of technical terms with Farsi songs and Persian
folklore designed to improve eavesdroppers' colloquial skills.
"We need to know everything (about Iran), from combat
doctrines to weaponry to operational routines to slangs and
codes," said the training academy's commander, a
lieutenant-colonel whose name was withheld under secrecy
regulations.
Iran and the European Union were scheduled to resume nuclear
talks in Geneva on Thursday. The negotiations have been
overshadowed by a dispute over advanced Iranian research into
centrifuges used to purify uranium.
(Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by Jeffrey Heller)