* Israeli statement precedes Iranian president's U.N. speech
* Says uranium used to test nuclear trigger technology
* Iran has denied IAEA access to Parchin site
* Tehran denies allegations it seeks nuclear weapons
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, Sept 24 Israel said on Wednesday that
Iran has used its Parchin military base as the site for secret
tests of technology that could be used only for detonating a
nuclear weapon.
The Jewish state has been a severe critic of six big powers'
negotiations with Iran on restraining its nuclear programme,
suspecting Tehran is only trying to buy time to master sensitive
nuclear know-how and would evade the terms of any final deal.
The Islamic Republic says allegations that it is seeking a
nuclear weapons capability are false and baseless. Tehran says
it is Israel's assumed atomic arsenal that is a destabilising
threat to the Middle East.
A statement from Intelligence Minister Yuval Steinitz,
issued a day before Iranian President Hassan Rouhani - the
architect of Tehran's diplomacy with the big powers - was to
address the U.N. General Assembly, said internal neutron sources
such as uranium were used in nuclear implosion tests at Parchin.
Israel, his statement said, based its information on "highly
reliable information", without elaborating.
It gave no specific dates for such testing, saying only that
it occurred during what it called the 2000-2001 construction of
a nuclear weaponisation test site in Parchin.
An annex to an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
report in 2011, which included information received from member
states, indicated that Iran may have conducted such alleged
experiments but did not specify where they had taken place.
"It is important to emphasise that these kinds of tests can
have no 'dual use' explanation, since the only possible purpose
of such internal neutron sources is to ignite the nuclear chain
reaction in nuclear weapons," the Israeli statement said.
"Dual use" technology, materials or know-how can be applied
to producing either civilian nuclear energy or nuclear bombs.
Iran has long denied U.N. nuclear inspectors access to the
Parchin base outside Tehran where the IAEA has said it has
observed, via satellite imagery, ongoing construction and
revamping activity.
Western officials believe Iran once conducted explosive
tests at Parchin of relevance in developing a nuclear weapon and
has sought to "cleanse" the compound of evidence since then.
Iran says Parchin is a conventional military facility, and
that the country's nuclear programme is for peaceful energy
purposes only.
The landslide election of the relatively moderate Rouhani
last year raised hopes of a solution to Iran's nuclear stand-off
with the world powers after years of rising tension and fears of
a new Middle East war.
ISRAEL CRITICAL OF DIALOGUE WITH IRAN
An interim accord was reached between Iran and the United
States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany in Geneva
last November. But the two sides did not meet a self-imposed
July target date for a long-term agreement and now face a new
deadline of Nov. 24.
Steinitz's intervention on the alleged Parchin tests issue
came against a backdrop of sharp Israeli criticism of the
powers' strategy of seeking to remove the risks posed by Iran's
nuclear programme through negotiations.
In an interview published on Wednesday in the Israel Hayom
newspaper, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was
"worried ... (by) signs that the powers will agree to accept
Iran as a nuclear threshold state".
Israel has said it would better to tighten isolating
international sanctions against Iran, rather than loosen some of
them as has been done as part of the interim deal. The Jewish
state has also threatened to bomb the nuclear installations of
its arch-enemy if it deems the negotiations ultimately futile.
The IAEA report in 2011 cited intelligence indicating Iran
had a nuclear weapons research programme that was halted in 2003
when it came under increased international pressure. The
intelligence suggested some activities may have resumed later.
The report identified about 12 specific areas that it said
needed clarification, including alleged work on a neutron
initiator that could be used to trigger an atomic explosion, and
explosive tests at Parchin.
The information was in part based on information received
from IAEA member states. The Vienna-based U.N. agency did not
name them but experts and diplomats say much of it is believed
to come from Israel and Western powers.
Iran has dismissed the allegations as fabricated.
While the six powers seek to limit the size of Iran's future
nuclear programme - and thereby extend the time it would need
for any bid to amass fissile material for a weapon - the IAEA is
investigating alleged research and experiments in the past that
could have been applied to constructing the bomb itself.
