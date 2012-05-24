BAGHDAD May 24 Iran's chief nuclear negotiator
Saeed Jalili insisted on Thursday the Islamic Republic had the
right to enrich uranium under international treaties, when asked
about the circumstances that would allow it to stop producing
high-grade uranium.
"This is the emphasis of the Non-Proliferation Treaty. It is
clear that according to the NPT ... the enrichment of uranium is
the right of all member states," Jalili said.
Jalili was speaking after two-day talks with six world
powers in Baghdad aiming to resolve a decade-long standoff over
Iran's nuclear work. The global powers had asked Iran to curb
high-grade enrichment but no agreement materialised.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak)