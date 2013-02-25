* Jalili espouses no-compromise attitude
* War veteran is confidant of Iran's supreme leader
* Described as a "true product of the Iranian revolution"
By Marcus George
DUBAI, Feb 25 If there is a path to compromise
in nuclear talks between the big powers and Iran, it leads past
Saeed Jalili, a man who bears the physical scars of Iran's
battles to assert itself and its Islamic revolution against
outsiders.
For five years, Jalili has been Iran's top nuclear
negotiator, relentlessly asserting what Iran says is its
sovereign right to peaceful nuclear power. In those five years,
U.N. sanctions over activities that could lead Iran to nuclear
weapons have been tightened three times, and several attempts to
resolve the dispute have failed.
Academics and diplomats see little sign that Iran is ready
for compromise. But they say the United States, China, Russia,
France, Britain and Germany - the "P5+1" - can at least be sure
when they meet Jalili in Kazakhstan on Tuesday that his defiant
position has the resolute backing of Iran's supreme leader.
Jalili, 47, lost his right leg in the 1980s, fighting for
the elite Revolutionary Guards in a war against Iraq where the
survival of Iran's young Shi'ite theocratic revolution was under
threat from Saddam Hussein and the Western and Sunni Gulf Arab
powers backing Iraq.
"He sees the U.S. and Europe as guilty for supporting Iraq
against Iran. When he's sitting down with them, I'm sure his
experiences are somewhere in the back of his mind" said Mohammad
Marandi, assistant professor at Tehran University.
"Jalili is a tough negotiator and believes strongly in
Iran's nuclear programme and its sovereign rights. He's not the
sort of person to give major concessions."
"PRODUCT OF THE REVOLUTION"
When Jalili was appointed in October 2007, the news was
greeted with surprise and concern.
Iranian newspapers asked how an inexperienced diplomat had
been elevated to lead the powerful Supreme National Security
Council, a post that automatically made him chief negotiator on
nuclear affairs.
Within days, a U.S. diplomatic cable later published by
WikiLeaks spoke of "a move to forestall any compromises on the
nuclear issue" and a "hardening of Iran's negotiating position".
Another U.S. cable dated Jan. 25, 2008, said an EU official
who met Jalili in Brussels "was struck by his seeming inability
or unwillingness to deviate from the same presentation ...
calling him 'a true product of the Iranian revolution'".
For four years from 2001, he ran the office of Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
When Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was elected president in 2005, he
chose Jalili, 39 at the time, to be his adviser, and within
months made him deputy foreign minister.
Latterly, Ahmadinejad and Khamenei have fallen out
dramatically. But Jalili, outwardly soft-spoken and almost
bashful, appears to have avoided being dragged into the public
quarrel, while retaining the confidence of Khamenei, who decides
Iran's nuclear policy.
"What Khamenei knows of the 5+1 position, he has to learn
from Jalili. Jalili therefore plays a role in framing what he
learns from the negotiations for Khamenei's ear," said Shaul
Bakhash, professor of history at George Mason University in
Virginia.
The challenge for the big powers may be in trying to frame
discussions in a way that avoids challenging Jalili's fierce
ideological allegiance to Iran's theocratic system.
THEOLOGICALLY MINDED
Jalili gained a doctorate in political science at Imam Sadiq
University, a training ground for Iranian leaders, where he
wrote a study entitled "Foreign policy of (the) Prophet of
Islam", according to a biography that was for a time posted on
the Foreign Ministry website.
"He is deeply theologically minded. An education at Imam
Sadiq combines a modern education with solid Islamic studies and
its graduates rise to the top posts in Iran," said Sadeq
Zibakalam, professor of political science at Tehran University.
Britain's former ambassador to Iran, Geoffrey Adams, told
U.S. diplomats that Jalili "would lecture on the theological and
ideological basis of foreign policy in a very academic but
pointless manner", according to another leaked U.S. cable from
2007.
Karim Sadjadpour of the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment
think tank said Jalili's experience of the Iraq had helped to
confirm him in "a revolutionary world view that sees Western
nations and culture as anathema to the Islamic Republic".
Yet Jalili has no shortage of ambition and may have to be
more pragmatic in time to come.
His high-profile defence of Iran's position and his strong
revolutionary credentials have prompted conservatives to tout
him as candidate material for a presidential election in June.
A Western diplomat based in Tehran said Jalili was more
likely to bide his time since he had "not yet obtained
sufficient public profile for that office". But whatever his
intentions, his loyalty is likely to pay dividends.
"The best way to get a promotion in contemporary Iranian
politics is to be obsequious to the Supreme Leader," said
Sadjadpour. "Jalili is a classic apparatchik who is willing to
follow orders."
(Editing by William Maclean and Kevin Liffey)