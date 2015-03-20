LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 20 U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry will meet his British, German and French
counterparts on Saturday to discuss his week-long negotiations
with Iran on curbing Tehran's nuclear programme, a U.S.
spokeswoman said on Friday.
Spokeswoman Marie Harf said the nuclear talks with Iran
would resume next week. The venue for Kerry's meeting with the
Europeans was still being worked out, Harf added.
Separately, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi
said Tehran's talks with the six major powers would resume on
Wednesday, according to Iran's ISNA news agency.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Parisa Hafezi; Editing by
Gareth Jones)