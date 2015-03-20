LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 20 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet his British, German and French counterparts on Saturday to discuss his week-long negotiations with Iran on curbing Tehran's nuclear programme, a U.S. spokeswoman said on Friday.

Spokeswoman Marie Harf said the nuclear talks with Iran would resume next week. The venue for Kerry's meeting with the Europeans was still being worked out, Harf added.

Separately, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran's talks with the six major powers would resume on Wednesday, according to Iran's ISNA news agency. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Gareth Jones)