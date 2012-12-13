VIENNA Dec 13 Iran said on Thursday progress
was made in talks with the U.N. nuclear agency and the two sides
will meet again in Tehran in mid-January, local media reported
after the one-day meeting ended in the Iranian capital.
There was no immediate comment from the U.N. International
Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). There was also no indication that
the U.N. agency would gain access to the Parchin military
complex as it has repeatedly requested.
According to state Press TV, Iran's ambassador to the IAEA,
Ali Asghar Soltanieh, said the talks were constructive and good
progress had been made.