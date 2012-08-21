BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from ASML, NuFlare Technology and Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$3.1 billion ($103.18 million)
VIENNA Aug 21 The United Nations nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday it would hold a new round of talks with Iran in Vienna later this week about a long-stalled investigation into suspected nuclear weapons research in the Islamic state.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issued a brief statement confirming the Aug. 24 meeting after diplomats earlier on Tuesday told Reuters that they expected the meeting to take place on Friday in Vienna.
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$3.1 billion ($103.18 million)
* SAID ON SUNDAY APPOINTS PAUL SMITH MARQUEZ NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER