WASHINGTON Jan 9 The U.S. and Iranian foreign
ministers will meet in Geneva on Wednesday to discuss the
Iranian nuclear program ahead of a fresh round of talks among
Tehran and major powers on the issue, a senior U.S. official
said on Friday.
The meeting will take place ahead of lower-level bilateral
nuclear talks between Iran and members of six major powers
expected to start on Jan. 15 in Geneva as well as a collective
discussion among the entire group scheduled to resume on Jan.
18.
Speaking to reporters, the senior U.S. State Department
official said U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif planned to meet so as "to
provide guidance to their negotiating teams before their next
round of discussions."
In 2013, the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia
and China, struck a preliminary agreement with Iran for Tehran
to suspend sensitive nuclear work in return for easing some
economic sanctions imposed during more than 12 years of nuclear
dispute.
However, the two sides failed for a second time in November
to meet a self-imposed deadline for ending the stand-off and
securing a comprehensive agreement, and extended the preliminary
accord by seven months.
Iranian and Western officials have said differences remain
over Tehran's uranium enrichment capacity, how fast economic
sanctions should be lifted and other key issues.
