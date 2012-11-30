VIENNA Nov 30 Any military attack on Iran's
nuclear facilities may lead to the country withdrawing from the
Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), a pact designed to prevent the
spread of nuclear arms, a senior Iranian official said on
Friday.
In case of an attack, "there is a possibility that the
(Iranian) parliament forces the government to stop the (U.N.
nuclear) agency inspections or even in the worse scenario
withdraw from the NPT," nuclear envoy Ali Asghar Soltanieh said
in a statement in English to the U.N. agency's 35-nation board.
There has been persistent speculation that Israel might
attack Iran, which it accuses of seeking a nuclear weapons
capability. Iran denies the charge and says Israel's assumed
nuclear arsenal is a threat to regional security.