WASHINGTON Jan 14 The United States on Tuesday
condemned a decision by Iran's foreign minister to place a
wreath at the grave of a former Lebanese Hezbollah leader
accused of perpetrating attacks that killed hundreds of people.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was
photographed on Monday laying a wreath at the grave of
assassinated Hezbollah military commander Imad Moughniyeh in the
southern suburbs of Beirut.
Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the White House National
Security Council, said in condemning the move that Moughniyeh
had been responsible for "heinous acts of terrorism that killed
hundreds of innocent people, including Americans."
"The inhumane violence that Moughniyeh perpetrated - and
that Lebanese Hezbollah continues to perpetrate in the region
with Iran's financial and material support - has had profoundly
destabilizing and deadly effects for Lebanon and the region,"
Hayden said.
The condemnation came as the United States works with world
powers to ensure Iran abides by an interim deal aimed at
containing Iran's nuclear program.
"The decision to commemorate an individual who has
participated in such vicious acts, and whose organization
continues to actively support terrorism worldwide, sends the
wrong message and will only exacerbate tensions in the region,"
Hayden said.
