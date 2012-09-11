VIENNA, Sept 11 Six world powers are expected to
voice "serious concern" about Iran's uranium enrichment
programme and to urge Tehran to provide the U.N. nuclear
watchdog with access to the sites it needs for its
investigation, diplomats said on Tuesday.
They said the six powers - the United States, Russia, China,
France, Britain and Germany - had agreed a draft text on Iran's
nuclear programme at a meeting of the 35-nation governing board
of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna.
One diplomat said the text was expected to be put forward as
a proposed IAEA board resolution, to be voted on later in the
week.