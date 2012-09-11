VIENNA, Sept 11 Six world powers are expected to voice "serious concern" about Iran's uranium enrichment programme and to urge Tehran to provide the U.N. nuclear watchdog with access to the sites it needs for its investigation, diplomats said on Tuesday.

They said the six powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - had agreed a draft text on Iran's nuclear programme at a meeting of the 35-nation governing board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna.

One diplomat said the text was expected to be put forward as a proposed IAEA board resolution, to be voted on later in the week.