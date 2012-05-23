BAGHDAD May 23 World powers will seek
concessions from Iran over its higher grade uranium enrichment
at talks in Baghdad on Wednesday, a spokesman for EU foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton said.
The six global powers hope to see progress in the
negotiations over Tehran's contested nuclear programme, but do
not expect a "dramatic happening" on Wednesday, Ashton's
spokesman Michael Mann told reporters after the talks started.
"We have a new offer on the table which addresses our main
concerns about the Iranian nuclear programme. The 20 percent
enrichment question," he said. "We hope the Iranians respond
positively and we can make progress today. You are not going to
get a dramatic happening today, I don't think. We are going to
make solid progress if things go well."
