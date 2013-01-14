* Experts say U.S., allies should intensify sanctions
* Recommend Obama should clearly threaten military action
* Concern Iran could enrich uranium without detection
By Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON, Jan 14 Iran could produce enough
weapon-grade uranium for one or more nuclear bombs by mid-2014,
and the United States and its allies should intensify sanctions
on Tehran before that point is reached, a report by a group of
U.S. nonproliferation experts said.
President Barack Obama should also clearly state that the
United States will take military action to prevent Iran from
acquiring a nuclear weapon, the report said.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy
Agency, has expressed concern that Iran's nuclear program has a
military dimension. Tehran, which says its nuclear program is
for peaceful energy purposes, calls those allegations baseless.
The 154-page report, "U.S. Nonproliferation Strategy for the
Changing Middle East," produced by five nonproliferation
experts, was expected to be released on Monday.
"Based on the current trajectory of Iran's nuclear program,
we estimate that Iran could reach critical capability in
mid-2014," the report said.
It defined "critical capability" as the point when Iran
would be able to produce enough weapon-grade uranium for one or
more bombs without detection by the West.
By mid-2014, Iran would have enough time to build a secret
uranium-enrichment site or significantly increase the number of
centrifuges for its nuclear program, said David Albright, one of
the project's co-chairs and president of the Institute for
Science and International Security.
"We don't think there is any secret enrichment plant making
significant secret uranium enrichment right now," he told
Reuters. But there is "real worry" that Iran would build such a
plant, he said.
The report recommends that the United States and its allies
intensify sanctions pressure on Iran prior to that point because
once Tehran acquires enough weapon-grade enriched uranium it
would be "far more difficult to stop the program militarily."
INTERNATIONAL EMBARGO
The report recommends that the U.S. government should
announce its intention to use sanctions to impose a "de facto
international embargo on all investments in, and trade with,
Iran" if Tehran does not comply with U.N. Security Council
resolutions.
It also recommends sending a "crystal clear" message to
Iran's leaders that U.S. military action would prevent them from
succeeding in the pursuit of a nuclear weapon.
"The president should explicitly declare that he will use
military force to destroy Iran's nuclear program if Iran takes
additional decisive steps toward producing a bomb," the report
said.
On the civil war in Syria, the report said that the U.S.
government should emphasize to the opposition trying to oust
President Bashar al-Assad that once it comes into power, it will
have to work with the international community to destroy Assad's
chemical weapons stockpile.
Failure to do so would lead to sanctions and other measures
at a time when a new government would need external assistance
to consolidate control and develop the economy, the report said.
It also recommended stressing to the Assad government that
it should destroy the chemical weapons rather than use them and
face prosecution or have them fall into the hands of its
opposition.
In addition to Albright, the other project co-chairs were
Mark Dubowitz, executive director of The Foundation for the
Defense of Democracies; Orde Kittrie, law professor at the
Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law; Leonard Spector, deputy
director of the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation
Studies; and Michael Yaffe of the Near East, South Asia Center
for Strategic Studies at the National Defense University. They
were not representing their institutions in this project.