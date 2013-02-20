* US report says Mideast nuclear arms race unlikely
* Saudi said last year it plans big atomic energy programme
* Report says Riyadh faces big disincentives against getting
bomb
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, Feb 20 Fears that an Iranian nuclear
weapon might trigger an atomic arms race across the Middle East
are overplayed, a U.S. security thinktank said on Tuesday,
arguing that countries like Saudi Arabia face big disincentives
against getting the bomb.
Western powers believe Iran is trying to develop a nuclear
weapon under cover of a civilian atomic electricity programme, a
charge Tehran denies.
Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter,
is engaged in a fierce rivalry with Shi'ite power Iran and is
seen in Western countries as the most likely Middle Eastern
state to seek an atomic weapon if Iran did the same.
Analysts have also said an Iranian nuclear weapons
capability might persuade Egypt and Turkey to seek a bomb too.
Israel, which has never declared its atomic weapons
capability, is thought to be the Middle East's only
nuclear-armed power now although Iran's eastern neighbour
Pakistan has atomic weapons.
In December 2011, former Saudi intelligence chief Prince
Turki al-Faisal said that if Tehran did gain nuclear weapons
capability, Saudi Arabia should consider matching it.
Riyadh has also announced plans to build 17 gigawatts of
atomic energy by 2032 as it moves to reduce domestic oil
consumption, freeing up more crude for export.
However, a report by the Center for a New American Security
(CNAS) says that although there is some risk that Saudi Arabia
would seek an atomic bomb, it would more likely rely on its
ally, the United States, to protect it.
"The conventional wisdom is probably wrong," the report
said.
Even if Saudi Arabia wished to acquire a bomb, "significant
disincentives would weigh against a mad rush by Riyadh to
develop nuclear weapons".
BUY A BOMB
CNAS, based in Washington, was set up in 2007 as a
non-partisan thinktank aiming to develop U.S. security policy.
The report's authors include Colin Kahl, a former deputy
assistant U.S. Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, and
Melissa Dalton, a foreign affairs specialist with the secretary.
The difficulty and expense of embarking on a nuclear arms
programme in defiance of international law and the wishes of the
kingdom's most important ally, Washington, would be a powerful
argument against such an undertaking, it said.
Riyadh is a signatory to the nuclear non-proliferation
treaty. Some analysts have aruged that instead of attempting to
build its own atomic weapon, Riyadh might try to buy a fully
developed nuclear bomb from ally Pakistan.
However, the report said this was also unlikely.
"Instead, Saudi Arabia would likely pursue a more aggressive
version of its current conventional defense and civilian nuclear
hedging strategy while seeking out an external nuclear security
guarantee," they said.
The report said Egypt did not see Iran's nuclear ambitions
as an existential threat and that Turkey already has a nuclear
deterrent in the form of its NATO security guarantees.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Angus MacSwan)