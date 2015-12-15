VIENNA Dec 15 The U.N. nuclear watchdog's
35-nation board decided on Tuesday to close its investigation
into whether Iran sought atomic weapons, opting to back an
international deal with Tehran rather than dwell on Iran's past
activities, diplomats said.
Almost two weeks after an International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA) report strongly suggested Iran once had a secret nuclear
weapons programme, the board unanimously approved a resolution
that will formally close the investigation but also says the
IAEA will continue to police Iran's actions.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy and Shadia Nasralla)