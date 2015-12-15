VIENNA Dec 15 The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation board decided on Tuesday to close its investigation into whether Iran sought atomic weapons, opting to back an international deal with Tehran rather than dwell on Iran's past activities, diplomats said.

Almost two weeks after an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report strongly suggested Iran once had a secret nuclear weapons programme, the board unanimously approved a resolution that will formally close the investigation but also says the IAEA will continue to police Iran's actions. (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Shadia Nasralla)