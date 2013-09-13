BISHKEK A date could be set soon for new talks with global powers over Tehran's nuclear programme but Iran will not sacrifice its rights or interests for the sake of a solution to the disupte, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Iran has been in on-off talks for years with six nations seeking to ensure it does not develop nuclear weapons capability. A solution has been elusive and the most recent talks, in April, ended without a breakthrough.

Rouhani, who was elected in June, has said Iran will be more transparent and less confrontational in talks with the six powers - the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany.

Speaking at a summit of a regional security group led by Russia and China, Rouhani said a date for new talks could be set this month during the U.N. General Assembly in New York, where meetings between Iran and some of the powers are expected.

He said, however, that he is only ready to go so far, indicating Iran would not give up its right to enrich uranium.

"I declare that only if there is political will, if there is mutual respect and mutual interest, and only if the rights of Iran's people are ensured, can we guarantee the peaceful character of Iran's nuclear programme," he said.

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk and Dmitry Solovyov, Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Mike Collett-White)