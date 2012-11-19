MOSCOW Nov 19 Iran is ready for new talks with
global powers on its nuclear programme but the United States and
others seeking to rein in its uranium enrichment activities need
to be more constructive, Tehran's ambassador to Russia said on
Monday.
Barack Obama's re-election has increased the chances of a
revival of talks with Iran involving six world powers, but the
envoy said the U.S. President should "change the conduct of the
United States as regards Iran and choose a more logical
approach."
Ambassador Reza Sajjadi said senior Iranian officials had
conveyed Tehran's readiness for new negotiations to Russian
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov last week, but his
remarks appeared to set a firm tone for any talks.
"We hope that in the next talks, the six nations - instead
of (applying) a double standard, would approach these talks more
constructively," Sajjadi told a news conference, speaking though
an interpreter.
Three rounds of talks since April have failed to resolve the
long dispute over Iran's nuclear programme, which Western powers
say is aimed at developing a nuclear weapons capability. Iran
denies this, saying its programme is entirely peaceful.
But neither side has been willing to abandon talks, in part
because of concerns that Israeli could attack Iranian nuclear
facilities, potentially igniting a new war in the Middle East.
The six nations leading diplomatic efforts with Iran -
permanent U.N. Security Council members the United States,
Britain, France, Russia and China, as well as Germany - meet on
Wednesday to discuss negotiating strategy.