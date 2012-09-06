* Russia diplomat: "no signs" of military dimension to
Iranian programme - Interfax
* Warns military action would have disastrous consequences
* U.N. nuclear agency has expressed growing concern
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Sept 6 Russia has starkly warned Israel
and the United States against attacking Iran, saying Moscow sees
no evidence that Tehran's nuclear programme is aimed at
developing weapons, the Interfax news agency reported on
Thursday.
"We warn those who are no strangers to military solutions
... that this would be harmful, literally disastrous for
regional stability," Interfax quoted Deputy Foreign Minister
Sergei Ryabkov as saying.
An attack on Iran "would set off deep shocks in the security
and economic spheres that would reverberate far beyond the
boundaries of the Middle East region," Ryabkov was quoted as
saying.
Russian officials have issued similar warnings in the past,
but Ryabkov's remarks appeared to underscore Moscow's concern
about the possibility that Israel might attack Iranian nuclear
facilities.
Heightened Israeli rhetoric about the facilities, which
Western powers believe are part of a programme to develop a
nuclear weapons capability, has stoked speculation that Israel
may attack Iran before the U.S. presidential election in
November.
Ryabkov said there were no indications of a military nuclear
programme and suggested monitoring by the U.N. nuclear agency
was a strong guarantee.
"We, as before, see no signs that there is a military
dimension to Iran's nuclear programme. No signs," Interfax
quoted Ryabkov - Russia's point man for diplomacy on Iran's
nuclear programme - as saying.
"We see something different - that there is nuclear material
... in Iran that is under the control of inspectors, specialists
of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
"This nuclear material is not being shifted to military
needs, this is officially confirmed by the (IAEA)."
His remarks appeared to be at odds with mounting concern
voiced by the U.N. atomic watchdog about possible military
dimensions to Iran's nuclear programme.
The IAEA said last week that Iran had doubled the number of
uranium enrichment centrifuges in an underground bunker in a few
months, showing it continued to expand its nuclear programme
despite sanctions and the threat of an Israeli attack. The new
machines are not yet operating, it added.
It also said that in the last decade, it had become
"increasingly concerned about the possible existence in Iran of
undisclosed nuclear-related activities involving military
related organizations".
Nuclear proliferation expert Mark Fitzpatrick, director of
the International Institute of Strategic Studies think-tank and
a former senior U.S. state department official, said that on one
level Ryabkov's remarks were in line with Western views.
"If ... he means (Russia sees) no evidence that Iran is
aiming to cross the threshold from capability to weapons
production, then Ryabkov's statement is the same as the
collective view of the United States and its European allies.
"But Ryabkov goes too far in giving Iran the benefit of the
doubt when he says Russia sees no signs of a military
dimension ... Maybe he means that the evidence is not yet
confirmed. But there are certainly ample 'signs'," he said.
"Surely Russian intelligence is not so blind."
While Russia is a partner of the United States and four
other powers in diplomatic efforts to ensure Tehran does not
acquire nuclear weapons, it says the West is undermining those
efforts with sanctions and the threat of attack.
"In recent times the tendency to use sanctions to achieve
aims that are beyond reach in principle by means of pressure has
become a passion that ... politicians on both sides of the
Atlantic cannot overcome," Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying.
A permanent U.N. Security Council member with veto power,
Russia says it opposes further sanctions beyond the measures
approved in four Security Council resolutions, the most recent
in 2010.