MOSCOW, March 21 The next round of nuclear talks with Iran is scheduled to start on March 26, Russia's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Iran and six major world powers -- the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China -- are hoping to strike a framework accord with Iran by the end of the month, with a final deal at the end of June. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Heavens)