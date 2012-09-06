MOSCOW, Sept 6 Russia sees no evidence that Iran's nuclear programme is aimed at developing weapons, the Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday.

Russian officials have made similar statements in the past, but Ryabkov's blunt remark appeared to underscore Moscow's concerns about the possibility Israel could launch attacks targeting Iranian nuclear facilities.

"We, as before, see no signs that there is a military dimension to Iran's nuclear programme. No signs," Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying.