MOSCOW Jan 28 Global powers and Iran should "stop behaving like little children" and agree a date and place for new talks on Tehran's nuclear programme, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

European officials have accused Tehran of stalling on arranging a meeting with the six nations, including Russia, that are trying to prevent Iran developing atomic weapons. Tehran says its nuclear programme is entirely for peaceful purposes. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)