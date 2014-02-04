WASHINGTON Feb 4 An initial nuclear deal with Iran is "not perfect" because of limited time but it gives negotiating powers time to work out a comprehensive deal with Tehran, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.

"We see this as a first step so we don't consider the gaps that exist loopholes because this is not a final agreement," Wendy Sherman, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, told a congressional panel.

"This is not perfect but this does freeze and roll back their program in significant ways and give us time on the clock to in fact negotiate that comprehensive agreement," Sherman told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.