WASHINGTON Feb 4 An initial nuclear deal with
Iran is "not perfect" because of limited time but it gives
negotiating powers time to work out a comprehensive deal with
Tehran, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.
"We see this as a first step so we don't consider the gaps
that exist loopholes because this is not a final agreement,"
Wendy Sherman, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs,
told a congressional panel.
"This is not perfect but this does freeze and roll back
their program in significant ways and give us time on the clock
to in fact negotiate that comprehensive agreement," Sherman told
the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.