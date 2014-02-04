By Patricia Zengerle and Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON Feb 4 An initial agreement to curb
Iran's nuclear program was "not perfect" but bought time to try
to secure a comprehensive deal, U.S. officials said on Tuesday
in response to sharp criticism from Congress.
Major world powers struck an interim deal with Iran on Nov.
24 giving Tehran an estimated $7 billion in sanctions relief in
return for steps to restrain Iranian nuclear activities. The
deal called for negotiation of a full agreement within a year.
Easing of sanctions began in late January.
Members of Congress have argued that it was unwise to ease
sanctions before Iran took aggressive action to rein in its
nuclear program, which the United States, Israel and others
suspect may be aimed at building bombs. Iran has denied this.
"I was stunned when I saw what the agreement was. I've been
disgusted as we've gone forward," Idaho Senator James Risch, a
senior Republican committee member, said during a contentious
hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Wendy Sherman, Under Secretary of State for Political
Affairs and the lead U.S. negotiator with Iran, reassured
lawmakers that negotiators would take a hard line on Iran's
nuclear program as talks progressed.
"We see this as a first step so we don't consider the gaps
that exist loopholes because this is not a final agreement,"
Sherman testified.
"This is not perfect, but this does freeze and roll back
their program in significant ways and give us time on the clock
to in fact negotiate that comprehensive agreement," she said.
U.S. lawmakers have some influence over Iran policy because
of their ability to pass legislation imposing fresh sanctions on
Iran, something President Barack Obama has opposed during the
current negotiations and threatened to veto.
The dispute over the sanctions bill has caused friction
between Obama and members of Congress, including some fellow
Democrats like New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez, the leading
sponsor of the legislation and chairman of the foreign relations
panel.
'I DON'T BELIEVE ANY OF YOU ... ARE WARMONGERS'
"Maybe the administration can be enlightened to understand
the difference between tactics and warmongering and
fear-mongering," Menendez said partway through the hearing,
referring to a statement from Obama's National Security Council
last month suggesting supporters of a sanctions bill preferred
war.
Despite being one of only two Senate Republicans not
co-sponsoring the sanctions legislation, Arizona Senator Jeff
Flake said he did not like the "warmonger" reference and
Illinois' Richard Durbin, the number two Senate Democrat, also
stressed that he did not question any lawmaker's motives.
"For the record, I don't believe any of you and any senator,
any member of the House, are warmongers," Sherman said. "I don't
believe that anyone prefers war."
The attempt to impose new sanctions on Iran has stalled in
the Senate and lawmakers are discussing whether to introduce a
weaker, non-binding resolution calling for negotiators to set
strict conditions in nuclear talks.
Several senators raised concerns about foreign companies
laying the groundwork to invest in Iran in the absence of
sanctions.
"There are people from all over the world who are clamoring
to do business with Iran," said Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee,
the committee's senior Republican.
David Cohen, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and
Financial Crimes, stressed that sanctions relief in the interim
agreement was temporary. He promised, however, that there would
be action against any violators of U.S. sanctions.
"We are poised to deploy our tools against anyone anywhere
who violates our sanctions, just as we have always done," Cohen
said.
Sherman suggested that Iranian authorities could face some
domestic backlash if rising expectations of such business deals
were not realized. "Although we don't want people to go because
we think it does send the wrong message, if they do go it puts
pressure perversely on the Rouhani administration," she said.
Several lawmakers voiced concern about a proposed
oil-for-goods swap between Russia and Iran. A Reuters report on
Jan. 10 revealed that Iran and Russia were negotiating a $1.5
billion per month oil-for-goods swap that would enable Iran to
lift oil export substantially.
Sherman said the issue had been raised at "the highest
level" to ensure it did not go ahead. "My own sense of this is,
after a fair amount of clarity about this matter, that nothing
will move forward at this time," she said.