GENEVA Jan 29 Switzerland said on Wednesday it
had suspended sanctions against Iran on trade in precious metals
and in petrochemical products until August 14, in light of a
deal with world powers under which Tehran has scaled back its
nuclear programme.
In a statement, the Swiss Federal Council (cabinet) said it
was following the lead of the European Union, which agreed on
Jan. 20 to suspend some sanctions. The United States eased some
sanctions last week, pausing efforts to reduce Iranian crude
exports.
The Swiss lifted a ban on precious metal trade with Iranian
public bodies and eased restrictions on trade in petrochemical
products, transport of Iranian oil or petroleum products, and
the provision of insurance for shipments, it said. Ceilings were
raised tenfold for transfers of funds to Iranians, it added.
