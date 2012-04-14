ISTANBUL, April 14 World powers and Iran held
talks on Tehran's nuclear programme in Istanbul on Saturday in a
"constructive atmosphere", a European Union spokesman said after
the first session.
The six world powers - the United States, Russia, China,
Germany, France and Britain - met senior Iranian officials for
the first time in 15 months for talks aimed at calming deepening
tensions over Tehran's nuclear work.
"They met in a constructive atmosphere," said Michael Mann,
spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who
represents the powers in dealings with Iran. "We had a positive
feeling that they did want to engage."
A second session of talks was scheduled later in the day.
Diplomats expect Tehran to lay out "new initiatives" to push
forward negotiations.
