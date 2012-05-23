BAGHDAD May 23 World powers and Iran began negotiations in Baghdad on Wednesday, aiming to make progress towards resolving a dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme, diplomats said.

Iran wants to win reprieve from economic sanctions as a result of the talks, while the six global powers -- United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany -- hope to win concessions over its uranium enrichment efforts they suspect are meant to produce weapons.

"They have just gone into the first plenary," said one Western official.

Diplomats have said the Baghdad round of talks, only the second since diplomacy resumed in April after more than a year, may yield initial concessions from all sides. But a breakthrough could still be far off.

Iran has so far insisted on a its right to enrich uranium under international law and said its work serves peaceful purposes such as power generation and medical treatment only.

(Reporting by Andrew Quinn)