VIENNA, June 8 The U.N. nuclear watchdog and
Iran began a new round of talks on Friday in an attempt to seal
a framework deal to resume a long-stalled probe into suspected
nuclear weapon research in the Islamic state, a charge Tehran
denies.
Ali Asghar Soltanieh, Iran's envoy to the International
Atomic Energy Agency, smiled but declined to comment to
reporters as he entered the IAEA's headquarters in Vienna for
his meeting with senior agency officials.
The IAEA wants an agreement that would enable its inspectors
to visit a military complex, Parchin, and other sites which it
suspects may be linked to what it calls the "possible military
dimensions" to Iran's nuclear programme.
Iran has said it will work with the agency to prove that
such allegations are "forged and fabricated".
Both sides say progress has been made in previous
discussions on the issue this year, though differences remain.
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; editing by Andrew Roche)