* Russia says hopes Iran, global powers will meet this month
* Sources say Iran has not responded to date proposed by EU
* Fears stand-off could lead to new Middle East war
* U.N. nuclear agency chief downbeat on separate Iran-IAEA
talks
By Steve Gutterman and Fredrik Dahl
MOSCOW/VIENNA, Jan 11 Russia voiced alarm on
Friday at delays in agreeing new nuclear talks between world
powers and Iran and the U.N. atomic watchdog chief said he was
not optimistic ahead of his inspectors' separate visit to Tehran
next week.
The comments underlined the difficult challenges facing
world powers in their search for a diplomatic solution to the
decade-old standoff over Iran's nuclear programme to avert the
threat of a new Middle East war.
Iran, which denies Western accusations it is seeking to
develop a capability to make nuclear weapons but is facing
intensifying sanctions pressure, said last week it had agreed to
resume negotiations in January with the six major powers.
But Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on
Friday there was no final agreement on when or where a meeting
would take place.
"This alarms us, because the pause has dragged on," the
Interfax news agency quoted Ryabkov, who is the Russian
negotiator, as saying. "As a nation and a member of the 'group
of six', we are working actively to find a solution."
The European Union, which represents the powers, said last
week that it had proposed a date to Iran but Western diplomatic
sources said on Friday that Tehran had yet to respond.
One source suggested that the date the EU proposed was next
Tuesday but said that was now unlikely.
"It is our understanding that Iran has not responded to the
Jan. 15 date," the diplomatic source said.
The six powers - the United States, France, Britain, China,
Russia and Germany - were therefore not planning for that.
Ryabkov said he hoped the talks will take place this month.
A former Iranian nuclear negotiator said Iran was ready to
meet "as soon as possible", but suggested that uncertainty in
Tehran about what the other side would offer may make it
reluctant to agree a new date now.
The fact that the new administration of U.S. President
Barack Obama - including new defence and foreign secretaries -
is not yet up and running and in a position to offer Iran a
"fair package" may be another factor, Hossein Mousavian said.
"OUTLOOK NOT BRIGHT"
The powers want Iran to scale back its uranium enrichment
programme and cooperate fully with the U.N. nuclear watchdog.
Iran, one of the world's largest oil producers, wants the West
to lift sanctions hurting its economy.
There was no breakthrough in three meetings last year, the
most recent in June, as Iran rejected a proposal to halt its
higher-grade enrichment and close an underground nuclear site in
exchange for reactor fuel and civil aviation parts.
If the powers "present a package a little bit modified then
again the talks would fail and they would blame Iran",
Mousavian, now a visiting scholar at Princeton University, told
Reuters.
Some Western diplomats suggest Tehran may want to wait to
set a date for the talks with the powers until after its next
meeting with the watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency in
Tehran next Wednesday.
The talks between the IAEA and Iran are separate from, but
linked to, broader diplomacy by six world powers to resolve the
nuclear row with Iran before it degenerates into war, feared
because of Israeli threats to bomb Iranian nuclear sites.
IAEA chief Yukiya Amano said in Tokyo on Friday he was not
optimistic about the talks on getting access to a military base
Western powers suspect has been used for atom bomb-related work.
"The outlook is not bright," Amano said.
The IAEA has been trying for a year to reach a framework
accord with Tehran that would enable the agency to resume its
stalled investigation into suspected nuclear weapon research by
the Islamic Republic.
"Talks with Iran don't proceed in a linear way," Amano said.
in Japanese comments translated into English. "It's one step
forward, two or three steps back ... So we can't say we have an
optimistic outlook" for the Jan. 16 meeting.
Russia has adamantly warned against attacking Iran and,
while it says Tehran must cooperate and dispel concerns about
its nuclear programme, officials including Ryabkov have
suggested Western fears it seeks nuclear arms are overblown.