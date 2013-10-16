GENEVA, Oct 16 - Six world powers and Iran will likely meet
again in Geneva in several weeks time to try to hammer out
details of an emerging agreement aimed at ending the standoff
over Tehran's nuclear ambitions, Western diplomats said on
Wednesday.
They spoke as the two sides convened at midday for the
scheduled second day of their first high-level negotiations for
six months - and the first since the election of moderate
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani raised hopes of a breakthrough.
"Are we there yet? No, but we need to keep talking," a
Western diplomat told Reuters as talks resumed between Iran and
the five permanent U.N. Security Council members - United
States, Britain, France, Russia and China - plus Germany.
Another Western diplomat said "we'll probably be back here
in a few weeks" for a second round of negotiations in Geneva
between Iran and the six powers.
The diplomats were hesitant to provide many details about
the negotiations due to sensitivities involved, both in Tehran,
where conservative hardliners are sceptical about making deals
that could curtail the nuclear programme, and in Washington,
where hawks are reluctant to support swift sanctions relief.
But Iran, diplomats said, has made much more concrete
proposals than at previous meetings, to the point that the
Iranians are concerned about the specifics being made public
before they have had a chance to sell them back in Tehran.
In turn, diplomats said, the six powers do not want to
undermine Rouhani's quest for a deal to thaw Iran's icy
relations with the West and deliver it from sanctions that have
hammered the Islamic Republic's oil-based economy.