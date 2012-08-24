VIENNA Aug 24 A senior Iranian envoy said he expected progress at talks on Friday with the U.N. nuclear watchdog about the Islamic state's atomic activities.

Ali Asghar Soltanieh, Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told reporters: "We are determined to go to a ... positive conclusion."

He was speaking outside's Iran's diplomatic mission in Vienna shortly before the start of his talks with U.N. inspectors seeking to unblock an agency probe into suspicions that Iran has been conducting atom bomb research. Iran denies any nuclear weapons aims.