* Iran accused of developing atom-bomb capability
* IAEA says Tehran isn't cooperating with investigation
* IAEA also criticizes North Korea and Syria
* Pakistan also wants end to nuclear discrimination
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 5 Discriminatory
implementation of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) has
left many countries feeling that being a party to the anti-atom
bomb pact hinders cooperation in the field atomic energy, Iran's
U.N. ambassador said on Monday.
Western diplomats and analysts have long expressed concern
that Iran might one day follow North Korea's example and pull
out of the NPT and produce a bomb. North Korea withdrew from the
treaty in 2003 and tested nuclear devices in 2006 and 2009.
Speaking at a meeting of the U.N. General Assembly on the
annual report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),
Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Khazaee sought to assure countries
that despite Tehran's reservations about the way the treaty is
enforced, Iran does not plan to pull out.
"Iran ... is fully committed to its legal obligations, and
its nuclear activities are, and have always been, exclusively
for peaceful purposes," Khazaee said. He added that Tehran
considers development of the full nuclear fuel cycle an
"inalienable right" under the NPT.
Western powers and their allies fear Iran is amassing the
capability to produce atomic weapons, an allegation Tehran
rejects. The Security Council has imposed four rounds of
sanctions on Iran for refusing to halt nuclear-fuel work, but
Tehran has pressed ahead with uranium enrichment.
Khazaee accused the United States, Britain and France of
supplying Israel - which is not a party to the 1970 treaty aimed
at preventing the spread of nuclear arms and is widely assumed
to be the Middle East's sole nuclear power - with atomic
"assistance and cooperation."
"The application of a discriminatory, selective, highly
restrictive and politically motivated approach in nuclear
cooperation ... has given rise to this impression that being an
NPT party is not a privilege, because rather than facilitating,
it impedes nuclear cooperation," he said.
Israel neither confirms nor denies having nuclear arms.
NUCLEAR DISCRIMINATION?
In a written message to the 193-nation assembly, IAEA
Director-General Yukiya Amano reiterated his oft-stated concerns
about the agency's decade-long probe of Iran's nuclear program.
"Iran is not providing the necessary cooperation to enable
us to provide credible assurance about the absence of undeclared
nuclear material and activities," his statement said.
"Therefore, we cannot conclude that all nuclear material in Iran
is in peaceful activities."
Some analysts agree the non-proliferation regime is
discriminatory, since the five permanent U.N. Security Council
members - Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -
are all permitted to maintain nuclear arsenals, although they
have pledged under the NPT to negotiate on eradicating such
arms.
Russia and the United States, which possess the bulk of the
world's nuclear weapons, have reduced the size of their atomic
arsenals, although both still possess thousands of warheads.
None of the other perm-five members has yet given up their
capability.
The NPT bars non-nuclear weapons states from developing or
acquiring them.
The IAEA statement expressed similar frustrations about the
agency's investigations into North Korea and Syria. It said
Pyongyang's statements about uranium enrichment and construction
of a light-water reactor were "deeply troubling."
In a typically fiery speech, North Korea's deputy U.N. envoy
Ri Tong Il told the assembly the IAEA was irrelevant to the
situation in Asia because the agency was a puppet of Washington.
"The situation on the Korean peninsula is on the brink of
explosion and nobody knows when the war will break out," he
said, adding that the United States and South Korea were to
blame. He said six-party aid-for-disarmament talks with the
United States, China, Russia, Japan and South Korea were nearly
"dead."
North Korea expelled IAEA inspectors at the end of 2002 when
it restarted its mothballed Yongbyon nuclear facilities.
Pakistan, which like its neighbor India has nuclear arms but
is not a member of the NPT, also complained to the General
Assembly about the discriminatory way in which atomic technology
is made available to some states, but not others.
"Pakistan believes in an equitable, non-discriminatory and
criteria-based approach to advance the universally shared goals
of non-proliferation and promotion of peaceful uses of nuclear
energy," Pakistani Ambassador Masood Khan said.
Pakistan, which was embarrassed after it was revealed in
2003 that Pakistani technology had been sold to both Iran and
North Korea, has long been irritated by a bilateral U.S.-India
deal on the transfer of civilian nuclear technology to India.
That agreement went against a long tradition according to
which countries producing nuclear technology pledged not to
supply atomic equipment to states outside the NPT, or to treaty
signatories in violation of it.
Frustrated by its status as a nuclear pariah, Pakistan has
been turning to China for nuclear cooperation.
The IAEA statement also said that the agency continued to
have questions about a site in Syria's desert Deir al-Zor region
that U.S. intelligence reports say was a nascent, North
Korean-designed reactor designed to produce plutonium for
nuclear weapons before Israel bombed it in 2007.
Amano's statement reiterated his request for information
about Deir al-Zor, which Syria says was a conventional military
site, and other locations in Syria.