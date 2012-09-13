VIENNA, Sept 13 A U.S. envoy accused Iran on
Thursday of "systematically demolishing" a facility at the
Parchin military site that United Nations nuclear inspectors
want to visit as part of their investigation into suspected
weapons research.
"Iran has been taking measures that appear consistent with
an effort to remove evidence of its past activities at Parchin,"
senior U.S. diplomat Robert Wood told the 35-nation governing
board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
He said it was "troubling that Iran is blatantly hampering
the (IAEA's) ability to carry out its mandate by systematically
demolishing the facility that has been identified by the IAEA as
meriting inspection at the Parchin site."
The IAEA suspects Iran has conducted explosives tests in a
steel chamber at Parchin, possibly a decade ago, and has
repeatedly asked Iran to grant it access to the facility.
Iran says Parchin is a conventional military site and has
dismissed allegations about it as "ridiculous".
Citing satellite imagery, Western diplomats have for several
months said they suspect Iran is cleaning the site of any
evidence of illicit nuclear activity, by tearing down buildings
and removing soil.
Wood called on Iran to grant the U.N. immediate access to
Parchin. "If Iran has nothing to hide there, why did it begin
altering the site as soon as the IAEA asked to visit?" he asked,
according to a copy of his statement to the closed-door board
session.