International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano is seen through a video camera screen as he briefs the media before his trip to Tehran at the international airport in Vienna May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Yukiya Amano began talks in Tehran on Monday, his first since taking office in 2009, in hopes of nailing down a deal on access to investigate reports of covert nuclear weapons research by Tehran.

Here is a look back at some previous visits to Iran by Amano's long-serving predecessor as director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Mohamed ElBaradei:

2006

- In February, the IAEA voted to report Iran to the U.N. Security Council after Tehran removed U.N. seals from its Natanz enrichment plant and resumed nuclear fuel research. Days later, Iran resumed some uranium enrichment work at Natanz.

- In April, ElBaradei held talks in Tehran to seek more transparency in its nuclear activity to ensure it was for peaceful purposes only, after Iran said it had enriched uranium to low levels and planned industrial-scale output. Those moves defied demands made in U.N. resolutions for a nuclear suspension by Iran as a confidence-building step. ElBaradei met Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, and Gholamreza Aghazadeh, its nuclear agency chief.

2008

- In talks in Tehran in January, ElBaradei nudged the Iranians to implement steps that would clarify concerns about possible military dimensions to its nuclear programme. ElBaradei met Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to get his message across.

- Khamenei was defiant in his meeting with ElBaradei, who was trying to defuse a standoff with the West that had helped send oil prices to record levels and raised fear of a military confrontation. Iranian state television quoted Khamenei as saying: "Americans are mistaken by thinking that by pressuring Iran over the nuclear issue they can break Iran..."

- The IAEA said ElBaradei's visit yielded agreement by Iran to settle outstanding questions within four weeks, and it handed over some information about efforts to develop "a new generation" of centrifuges able to refine uranium much faster. Iran ended up disregarding the agreed deadline of four weeks.

- During the visit, ElBaradei and his chief inspector, Olli Heinonen, were shown a Tehran research site where a more sophisticated centrifuge to replace Iran's outmoded, breakdown-prone model was being developed.

2009:

- ElBaradei had talks in Tehran in October and secured agreement for U.N. inspectors to visit a second uranium enrichment plant hidden in a mountain bunker until Western intelligence agencies discovered it and alerted the IAEA. The first inspector trip to the unfinished Fordow site took place a few days later, and they have continued at regular intervals.

- ElBaradei praised a shift "from conspiracy to cooperation" between Tehran and Western powers.

- He said Iran should have informed the IAEA the day they had decided to build the plant, referring to an IAEA transparency statute tightened in 1992 to require immediate notification from member states of planned nuclear sites. Iranian nuclear agency chief Ali Akbar Salehi rejected this.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Mark Heinrich)