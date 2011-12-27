* J-Power not to resume work on its 1st nuclear plant
* JNFL says to resume final test on critical part mid-Jan
By Risa Maeda
TOKYO, Dec 27 A local Japanese government
approval of safety measures at nuclear facilites this week has
given a boost to Japan's first atomic reprocessing plant but
failed to spur power wholesaler J-Power to resume
construction of its first reactor.
Shingo Mimura, governor of Aomori, said on Monday he had
approved new safety measures by five nuclear-related companies
in the prefecture, including J-Power and Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd
(JNFL), operator of the Rokkasho nuclear reprocessing plant,
which is now operating on a test basis.
JNFL said on Tuesday it would start a final test on the most
technically difficult part of its nuclear reprocessing plant
around mid-January, aiming to start commercial operation of the
plant in October 2012 as planned.
But J-Power said it was still considering when to resume
construction work at its first nuclear plant in Ohma as the
central government maintains reassessments of its safety
regulations.
"We'll take Aomori governor's comments sincerely and
implement proper safety steps if necessary to make the plant a
safer one," a J-Power spokesman said.
Despite the halt, J-Power, formally known as Electric Power
Development Co, has not changed its schedule to start commercial
operation of the 1,383 megawatt Ohma plant in November 2014, the
spokesman added.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has said that nuclear power
could play a role in Japan for decades, with measures to improve
safety, after the March 11 disaster triggered the world's worst
radioactive material leakage in the Fukushima Daiichi plant.
It is yet unclear, however, whether Japan's post-Fukushima
energy policy, which is to be finalised next summer, will change
a previous plan to turn spent fuel into mixed-oxide fuel, or
MOX.
Tokyo had expected the Rokkasho reprocessing plant to reduce
the current reliance on France and Britain in the country's
back-end nuclear fuel cycle and address a possible shortage of
interim storage places for spent fuel from the 10 nuclear power
generators.
(Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, editing by Jane
Baird)