VIENNA Dec 7 The U.N. atomic agency said it had
been informed by Japanese authorities that no problems had been
detected at nuclear power plants in the region nearest to the
epicentre of Friday's earthquake.
A 7.3 magnitude quake centred off northeastern Japan shook
buildings as far away as Tokyo and triggered a one-metre tsunami
in an area devastated by last year's Fukushima disaster, but
there were no reports of deaths or serious damage.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said its Incident and
Emergency Centre had been in contact with Japan's Nuclear
Regulation Authority (NRA) "to collect information about the
status of ... nuclear power plants that could be affected".
"Nuclear power plants in the region nearest to the epicentre
of the earthquake have reported to NRA that they have detected
no trouble, and that no emergency measures have been activated,"
Gill Tudor, a spokeswoman for the Vienna-based U.N. agency, said
in a statement.