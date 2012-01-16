TOKYO Jan 16 Japan's panel of experts is
due to review the nuclear watchdog's first report on reactor
stress tests on Wednesday in an important step in efforts to
rebuild public trust shattered by the Fukushima crisis and
restart idled reactors.
An official at the Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency
(NISA) told Reuters it is preparing a report on its findings
based on tests run by Kansai Electric Power Co on its
Ohi on its No.3 and No.4 reactors. The panel's approval would
pave the way for further review by Japan's Nuclear Safety
Commission, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda and relevant cabinet
ministers.
"We're organising data and findings from the past
discussions of stress test reports, aiming to discuss mainly the
No.3 and No.4 Ohi reactors on Jan. 18," a NISA official said.
He said the panel was also expected to look into other test
results on Wednesday. Those tests, which NISA will later assess
based on suggestions from the panel, concern Hokkaido Electric
Power's Tomari No.1 and No.2 units and Shikoku Electric
Power's Ikata No.3 unit.
The Nikkei newspaper said over the weekend that the watchdog
would accept the results of the tests for Kansai's two Ohi
reactors, but the official, who declined to be named because he
is not authorised to talk to the press, would not confirm the
report.
He said the panel could request more information before
approving the watchdog's recommendations.
A go-ahead for the two reactors in Japan's western
industrial heartland would mark a symbolic breakthrough in the
government's and utilities' efforts to avert a total nuclear
power shutdown before the next peak summer demand season.
The government ordered the stress tests -- computer
simulations of how reactors would withstand severe shocks such
as the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that ravaged Japan's
northeast on March 11 -- to overcome public opposition to
restarting of reactors taken offline for regular checks.
But even after reactors win a clean bill of health from
safety watchdogs and the government -- a process Industry
Minister Yukio Edano has said could take several months -- the
utilities will still need to win over sceptical local
communities, which have demanded more assurances about nuclear
power plants' safety.
Before the meltdowns at the Tokyo Electric Power's
crippled Fukushima plant that triggered the world's worst
nuclear crisis in 25 years, nuclear power covered about a third
of Japan's electricity demand.
The government is now debating a new energy strategy that
will probably entail a gradual shift away from nuclear power and
a greater role for renewable, clean energy sources. But it is
also keen to bring existing reactors back in operation to avert
a power crunch and ease the immediate economic impact.
Now, only five reactors out of a total of 54 remain online,
prompting utilities to import and burn more fossil fuels to fill
the gap at a higher cost to customers and the economy.
The maintenance schedule means that all reactors will be
offline by late April if stress tests, a planned reorganisation
of the nuclear watchdogs and utilities' additional safety steps
fail to convince the public.
NISA has said it could ask a utility to run stress tests
again if findings of new seismic or other risks to reactors
emerged.
